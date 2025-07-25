/Coldplay concerts are not just 'YELLOW' but 'GREEN' too: Here's why

When you think of Coldplay, tracks like ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, ‘Yellow’ and ‘Hymn for the Weekend’ instantly play in your head. Their concerts? They feel like ‘Paradise’. Earlier this year, the British rock band brought the same magic to India with three shows in Navi Mumbai and two in Ahmedabad. The January 26 gig at Narendra Modi Stadium was the biggest Coldplay concert ever. It was a blend of sports and entertainment with ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah marking his presence.

However, Coldplay concerts aren’t just about the music. There’s something about the ‘Xylobands’, those glowing wristbands that sync with the rhythm, turning the entire stadium into a sea of ‘Yellow’. There are ‘Coldplay Balls’, the massive LED balls that bounce across the standing crowd, adding to the vibe.

And then there’s another part that sets them apart from almost every other concert. It isn't just 'Yellow' but 'Sustainable' too. That's the prominent feature of Coldplay concerts, they are sustainable in nature with an aim to reduce their CO2 footprints.

When Coldplay commenced their ‘Music of the Spheres tour’ in 2021, they made a big promise: to cut their carbon footprint by at least 50 per cent compared to their last stadium tour in 2016-17. With smart planning and eco-friendly systems, they’re reducing emissions by 59 per cent per show, according to data verified by the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative.

Adding to it, here are some eco-friendly features they have added to the concert.

1. Plant-based LED wristbands

Wristbands fans wear during shows are made from plant-based materials. They light up with the music and are 100 per cent reusable and recyclable, making them both fun and planet-friendly.

2. Kinetic dance floors and power bikes

Fans dancing and pedaling for fun indirectly contribute to the generation of electricity. The energy from kinetic dance floors and bikes powers smaller parts of the concert, like the C-stage performances and charges crew gears like phones and tools.

3. Greener travel

Coldplay uses electric trucks and vehicles running on sustainable fuel to move their gear. For long distances, they use Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) when flying, cutting down airplane emissions.

4. Solar energy at venues

Every venue is equipped with solar panels that generate clean electricity. On average, each show uses 15 kWh of renewable energy, enough to cover stage performances and behind-the-scenes power needs.

5. Rechargeable Concert Battery