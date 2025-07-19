/'Are you engaged...to each other?': Another couple's video from Coldplay concert goes viral - Video

The Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Wednesday (Jul 16) went viral, but not just for their music. Instead of ‘lights will guide you home,’ it was a moment that might have broken a household. As Coldplay's ‘kiss cam’ showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, his alleged affair with the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot, was out in the open. The video broke the internet. Nevertheless, there was another story about a couple that unfolded on the same night in the same concert. A newly engaged Indian couple turned their dream into reality when Coldplay's spearhead Chris Martin invited them on the stage. Holding a pluck card sign that read, ‘Just engaged, can we sing Magic together?’, the couple caught the eye of Martin and that's how their dream came true.

In what looked like a jibe at the Astronomer CEO and HR, Chris Martin asked, “Are you engaged? To each other?” The crowd laughed. When they confirmed, he joked, “That’s better, we don’t need any surprises tonight!” Then, in true Coldplay fashion, he sang ‘Magic’ with them, even customising a line with their names. The small act ended with a warm hug and a wave to the audience. Notably, Coldplay concerts are known for inviting their fans on stage and even vibing to their music alongside.

Meanwhile, back to the viral ‘kiss cam’ moment, fans watched in surprise as Byron and Cabot were seen cuddling during the show. But the very moment the camera zoomed in, things got awkward. Byron quickly moved out of the frame, and Cabot hid her face with her hands. The reaction was so frantic that Chris Martin joked that the duo were either ‘very shy… or they're having affair.’ Neither Byron, who is reportedly married with two children, nor Cabot has issued a public statement yet. However, it will be interesting to see how things unfold for the CEO and HR head.

Astronomer issued a statement on Saturday (Jul 19). Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot have been placed on leave pending an investigation, the company has announced. Astronomer co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, the company announced. The statement read, "Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability." It added that the Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and additional details will be shared soon.