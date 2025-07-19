/Shah Rukh Khan injured on King set, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses concern, says she's 'worried'

Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly injured while shooting for his upcoming movie King. On Saturday (July 19), reports of Khan's injury made headlines. However, as of now, no official statement has been shared by Khan or the film’s team. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is one of the most anticipated Bollywood productions currently in development. Soon after news of Khan's injury broke, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the Bollywood superstar a speedy recovery.



CM Mamata expresses concern over Shah Rukh Khan’s injury

Mamata Banerjee and Shah Rukh Khan share a good bond. Soon after the news of SRK's injury broke, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended warm wishes to the star as she wished him a speedy recovery. Banerjee, who calls Khan her “brother,” wrote that the news of the injury has made her worried.



In a post shared on X, she wrote, ''Reports regarding my brother Shah Rukh Khan sustaining muscular injuries during shooting make me worried. Wish him speedy recovery.”

Banerjee and Khan share a very friendly bond. And over the year, SRK, who addresses the politician as Didi (sister), often meets her whenever visiting the state.

What happened to Shah Rukh Khan?

As per the reports, Khan has sustained muscle injury while he was shooting for his upcoming movie. It has been said that the actor was shooting a crucial scene when the incident happened. Khan has reportedly flown to the US for treatment.

Will SRK's King be delayed?

Due to the injury, the shooting schedule of July and August has reportedly been cancelled. The filming may resume in September. No official confirmation on King's release has been made. Directed by Anand, the movie marks Khan's big project post Dunki. The movie will mark his daughter Suhana Khan's big-screen debut. There is no official confirmation yet.



Talking about the cast, the reports suggests that Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor are also part of the cast.