/Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra to reunite on screen after 15 years for Don 3?

For those who were missing Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Don 3, there is good news. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo appearance in Don 3, which has Ranveer Singh playing the lead character. SRK had played the character in Don back in 2006 and then reprised the role in Don 2, which was released in 2011. Don 3 was announced in 2024 with Farhan Akhtar taking up the director’s role once again, with Ranveer Singh taking up the role that SRK had essayed memorably.

SRK in Don 3



Now, according to a report in India Today, Farhan Akhtar has reached out to SRK and narrated him his role and the story in Don 3. Khan, who is busy working on King, has reportedly liked the script and given his approval to be part of the film.



"Not much is known about the part. However, Farhan Akhtar reportedly reached out to SRK, and narrated the character and the story around him. While the superstar is busy with 'King' at the moment, given their close association, he's agreed to do it," the source added. If all goes well, then Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan will appear together on the screen for the first time.

Priyanka Chopra to be part of Don 3?

Another report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the makers are also keen to take Priyanka Chopra on board for the film. Priyanka has had a long association with the producers of the film and may just come on board to play special agent Roma in Don 3 once again. If the rumours are true, Don 3 will mark SRK and Priyanka Chopra’s on-screen collaboration after 15 long years. The duo had shared the screen in Don 2 last.

Kiara Advani steps down, Kriti Sanon steps in?

Kiara Advani was the initial choice to play the female lead in Don 3. However, the actress reportedly stepped down as she is soon embracing motherhood. But latest reports suggest that since the film’s schedule has been pushed ahead, Kiara might still be a part of the film. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Kriti Sanon is part of the film. While there has been no official confirmation on her casting, on Sunday, Kriti seemingly suggested about a possible collaboration with Ranveer as she wished him on his 40th birthday.

She ended her note for Ranveer with, “P.S. Looking forward to working with you soon!"

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 will also feature Vikrant Massey in a key role. The film is set to go on floors in January 2026.