/Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh romancing 20-year old Sara Arjun reignites discussion of age-gap debate, Netizens say 'It is so weird to see...'

On the occasion of Ranveer Singh's 40th birthday, ie, July 6, makers released the much-awaited look of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar and have indeed left fans speechless with the actor's intense look. However, seeing 20-year-old actress Sara Arjun in the sneak peek, it has once again reignited the discussion of the age gap. This is because Ranveer Singh, who will be romancing Sara Arjun, is twice her age.

Netizens' debate on the age gap between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun

Being Ranveer Singh's love interest in the film, Sara Arjun has come into the limelight once again, and many netizens took to social media to voice their opinion about the age difference. One user wrote, "There's still time to address the age gap between Ranveer and Sara Arjun, so I hope they do address it, cause it's so weird to see that. She's younger than I. Like, I mean, I would love to work with him, but I hope it's addressed. Anyway, good luck".

Another user wrote, "Sara Arjun is making me uncomfy and not just about her being opposite Ranveer, but she looks like a 15-year-old kid doesn’t suit the role either".

For the unversed, Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun. She had appeared in a series of commercials and a short Hindi film before the age of six. In 2010, she played the lead in AL Vijay's Tamil drama film Deiva Thirumagal, as a six-year-old whose father was a mentally challenged adult. Sara was also seen in Kannan Iyer's supernatural Hindi film Ek Thi Daayan (2013), produced by Ekta Kapoor. She was also seen in director Vijay's Saivam, a family drama.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.