Who is Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun? Meet Ranveer Singh’s 20-year-old co-star



Ranveer Singh’s next Dhurandhar teaser is out, and the internet can’t keep calm. Directed by a National Award-winning filmmaker, Dhurandhar has been making headlines since its announcement. The film is set to release globally on December 5, 2025.

On the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s birthday, the makers dropped a teaser, offering a glimpse into the action-packed world of Dhurandhar and revealing its key characters. While audiences were impressed with each character’s look. However, the one character with which the internet is buzzing with is Sara Arjun, who is reportedly playing the female lead and love interest of Singh's character in the film.



Dhurandhar's First Look



Packed with action, drama, and mystery, the two-minute teaser shows Singh in a ruthless avatar. While his gripping action sequences have thrilled fans, it's his emotional moments with co-star Sara Arjun that have caught everyone's attention.



In the brief glimpses, Sara and Ranveer are seen sharing heartwarming moments, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans.



Who is Sara Arjun?



Sara Arjun, 20, is not a new face in the industry. Born on June 18, 2005, she is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun and dance teacher Sanya Arjun. She also has a younger brother, Suhaan Arjun. Her father is also a well-known face who has received accolades for his performances in films such as Thalaivi, Secret Superstar and Dear Comrade.

Sara’s journey in showbiz



Sara began her career as a toddler and is a familiar face in the Indian film industry. Over the years, she has appeared in over 100 commercials for top brands like Maggi and McDonald's.



She made her film debut in 2011 with the Tamil movie Deiva Thirumagal, starring alongside actor Vikram. Following her debut, she starred in multiple films across Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema.

Her filmography includes titles such as Ek Thi Daayan, 404, Jazbaa, The Song of Scorpions, Saivam, and Sillu Karuppatti. Most recently, she played a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s epic Ponniyin Selvan: I & II, playing the younger version of Aishwarya Rai’s character.



If reports are to be believed, Sara became India’s highest-paid child actor and has earned Rs 10 crore by the age of 18