/Dhanush’s Kalam to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: Upcoming movies to watch out for

Published: Jun 09, 2025, 19:42 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 19:42 IST
A powerful lineup of biopics to the big screen in 2025, with top actors stepping into the shoes of iconic personalities. Here’s a look at the most anticipated upcoming biopics:
1 / 6
(Photograph:X)
Upcoming movies to watch out for
The entertainment industry is all set to bring a powerful lineup of biopics to the big screen in 2025, with top actors stepping into the shoes of iconic personalities. Here’s a look at the most anticipated upcoming biopics:
2 / 6
(Photograph:X)
120 Bahadur
Farhan Akhtar stars in 120 Bahadur, a gripping war drama based on the true story of 120 soldiers from the Indian Army who displayed extraordinary bravery in a lesser-known yet heroic battle. Known for his intense performances, Farhan brings raw energy and emotion to the role of a commanding officer leading this mission.
3 / 6
(Photograph:X)
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh takes on the role of a maverick Indian inventor and social reformer in Dhurandhar. With his signature flamboyance and depth, Ranveer is set to portray a man ahead of his time, blending science, passion, and patriotism in a compelling story of innovation.
4 / 6
(Photograph:X)
Shah Bano
If reports are to be believed, Yami Gautam is said to be portraying Shah Bano, the woman at the centre of the landmark 1985 Supreme Court case that sparked a nationwide debate on women’s rights and personal laws in India. This courtroom drama promises to be a hard-hitting commentary on justice, religion, and social reform.
5 / 6
(Photograph:X)
Kalam: The Missile Man of India
South star Dhanush will essay the inspiring journey of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Kalam: The Missile Man of India. Charting his rise from humble beginnings to becoming the President of India and a national icon, the film promises to be both emotional and motivational.
6 / 6
Raja Shivaji
Riteish Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh dons the armor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji, a historical epic that chronicles the life of the Maratha warrior king. With a focus on valor, leadership, and strategy, the film aims to bring a grand yet authentic portrayal of Shivaji to a new generation.