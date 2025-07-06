/Dhurandhar first look: Ranveer Singh roars in Aditya Dhar’s gritty action-thriller



After a long wait, the electrifying first look of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is out! Marking the special occasion of Singh's 40th birthday, the makers have given the actor's million fans a little treat by releasing the first teaser of the forthcoming action thriller, and fans are already in awe of Singh's ruthless avatar. The cinematic spectacle is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, best known for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie also marks Singh's next big theatrical release after a brief hiatus from the silver screen.



Led by Singh, the movie brings together a group of prolific actors, who together will surely create magic on the screen. The film stars: Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar teaser: A gritty actioner

With the first 2-minute 40-second trailer, Dhar has proved that this movie is going to be the topic of discussion for a long time. Packed with high-octane action, mystery and grit, the teaser begins with an intense voiceover, saying, “Bahut saal pehle kisi ne mujse kaha tha, ‘Pados mein rehte hain, godde bhar ka zor laga lo, bigaad lo jo bigaad sakte ho.’ Bigaadne ka waqt aa gaya hai.”

With the powerful composition, created by Shashwat, with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration by Hanumankind, the teaser showcases Ranveer in a ruthless avatar with long hair and a serious expression. Said to be inspired by true events, the tease revolves around Ranveer's character and his rise in the politically charged world on the brink of chaos.

At the end of the teaser, the first look at other actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, was revealed, indicating that the world of Dhurandhar has several other key players too.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men. The movie is set to release on 5th December 2025.