/Ranveer Singh birthday special: 7 timeless and life-changing roles played by actor

As Ranveer Singh turns 40 today, ie, on July 6, here are some of the breakthrough roles he has played and wowed the audience with his realistic acting skills.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is best known for his energetic and diverse roles. He began his career with Band Baaja Baaraat and has since then delivered some of the best films of his career. Let's check out his memorable and iconic performances.
It tells the story of Shruti and Bittoo, two youngsters from Delhi, who start a wedding planning enterprise called Shaadi Mubarak. However, their professional relationship is jeopardised when Shruti falls in love with Bittoo. His role as Bittoo Sharma was effortless and fun-loving, and everyone could resonate with his acting in this film.
Padmaavat tells the tale of Queen Padmavati, who is happily married to a Rajput ruler until a ruthless sultan, Alauddin Khalji, declares war on their kingdom due to his obsession with her. He played the role of Sultan Allaudin Khilji. His ruthless and intense portrayal of a dark anti-hero won the hearts of the audience.
The film tells the love story of Punjabi Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani, who fall in love despite their differences. After facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's relatives for three months before getting married. His role as Rocky Randhawa blew everyone away with his charm and swag.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar tells the story of Jayesh, who believes in equal rights for women despite living with a deeply patriarchal family. When he learns his second child will be female, he makes a plan to protect his wife from his family's ire. Ranveer Singh played the titular role and was called one of the best performances despite the debacle of the film.
Lootera, set in 1953, tells the story of Pakhi, an aristocrat's daughter, who falls in love with an archaeologist. However, unbeknownst to her, he leads a double life that threatens their relationship. He played the role of Varun Shrivastav/ Vijay/ Atmanand "Nandu" Tripathi.
Ranveer Singh's role as Peshwa Bajirao was one of the best performances in his career. With perfection to the core in this portrayal, he left everyone spellbound. The film tells the tale of heroic Peshwa Bajirao, married to Kashibai, who falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess in distress. They struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from his conservative family.
Gully Boy is the story of Murad, an underdog, who struggles to convey his views on social issues and life in Dharavi through rapping. His life changes drastically when he meets a local rapper, Shrikant alias MC Sher. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Murad became so iconic that the film’s raps turned into a nationwide sensation.