Deepika Padukone has made history as she is all set to become the first Indian actress to be honoured on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, US. This achievement is another feather in Deepika's shining cap, which she wears with pride and gratitude.



Padukone will soon receive a star on the famous walk. However, before that, many were quick to chat about the whopping cost the talent has to pay for the maintenance. This also led many to think that Padukone had paid to get the honour. However, that's not the case here.

Deepika Padukone to pay for Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Earlier this week, Deepika was announced as a new inductee to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While many reports claimed that Deepika had to shell out a lot of dollars for the star, the truth is that she had to pay for the maintenance of the star that she had already been honoured with.



Although she doesn't have to pay for the honour itself, there is a sponsorship fee that the individual has to pay. According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame website, the selected person has to $85,000 (Rs 72 lakh approx). The money is used to pay for the creation and installation of the star, as well as the maintenance of the Walk of Fame. Price subject to change.

In addition to this, the application fee for the nomination is $275 (Rs 23,000 approx).

How does a person get an iconic star?

As per the official website, the only way to get the honour is through nominations, which are later selected during June's annual Walk of Fame Committee meeting. Each year, the committee select approximately 24-30 names for insertion into the Walk.



''After the Walk of Fame Selection Committee has made its selections, the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors also votes to approve the star, and then for a final approval, the names are submitted to the City of Los Angeles’ Board of Public Works Department.'' as per the website.



What is Deepika Padukone doing currently?