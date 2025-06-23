/Samay Raina's India's Got Latent makes a comeback on YouTube months after controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia

Months after Samay Raina's popular show India's Got Latent courted controversy and was booked along few other influencers on charges of obscenity, is now back on YouTube. Earlier, he had deleted all the episodes from the show after controversy involved Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on the show drew criticism and police complaints earlier this week. The stand-up comedian has quietly made a digital comeback and has posted a few new clips on the channel.

Samay Raina makes digital comeback with India's Got Latent

Following the backlash a few months back, the show's segments have resurfaced online, but not on the original channel. Instead of the original, they have opened a new page called India's Got Latent Clips.

The new page now has a mixture of public and members-only content with more than 500 videos accessible currently. The page which was private previously, has now been made public with over 490k subscribers. Fans too commented saying how much they missed this show. One user wrote, "Your aura is unmatchable. Please upload the remaining episodes". Another user wrote, "Samay ka phrase acha samay aa Raha hai.. god bless you bro", wrote the third user. Earlier, Raina had deleted all the videos of the show from his channel, saying that the situation has become too overwhelming for him.

For now, Samay Raina is currently busy with his comeback comedy tour which began on June 5 in Koln, Germany, which will cover most of Europe, followed by the UK, and New Zealand, and conclude on July 20th in Australia. Speaking about the show he said via Instagram, posting, “The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. See you on the tour.”

All about India's Got Latent controversy

Earlier this year in February, an FIR was filed against Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay, and others associated with the India's Got Latent show. The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

The show came under scrutiny after Ranveer made offensive remarks on the show. During an appearance on India's Got Latent show, the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex or join in once and stop it forever?" The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming him for his remarks.