/Diljit Dosanjh slammed for featuring alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Choosing entertainment over empathy'

Diljit Dosanjh is once again back in the headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The actor and singer who is all geared up for his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 is now being slammed left and right for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. This objection comes after the Pahalgam terror attack this year on April 22, which claimed the lives of 36 Indian tourists and escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Moreover, Diljit has also revealed that the film won't be able to see the light in India.

Will Sardaar Ji 3 be released in India? Netizens react to Hania Aamir's presence in the film

Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Instagram handle and released the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3. Along with the video, the caption read, "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only/ FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN".

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, it angered netizens over the featuring of the Pakistani actress. One user named Guptchar wrote, "Shame on Diljit Dosanjh for choosing to launch Sardaar Ji 3 with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir- just days after the brutal killing of Hindus in Kashmir. When India and Pak were at war situation, this Hania Aamir said s***** things about Indian army. But our so-called superstar and singer Diljit forgot the Pahalgam victims, forget about the soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting us from Pakistani drones. At a time when emotions are raw and national sentiment is high, this terrorist sympathizer chooses entertainment over empathy. Nation first, not films".

Another user Lady Khabri wrote, "Pro Pakistani #DiljitDosanjh. His movie #Sardarji3 is releasing worldwide apart from India. The Pakistanis in this movie are Hania Aamir, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar & Saleem Albela. Anti-National Diljit Dosanjh, #AbirGulaal makers didn't release the movie, but Diljit is".

However, the YouTube link of the Sardaar Ji 3 has been geo-blocked in India. It showed, "The uploader has not made this video available in your country". But, the teaser and songs are available to watch in India. Hania Aamir's account has also been blocked in India following India's Operation Sindoor, a counter-military strike, which was conducted on May 7, targeting the terror pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

All about Sardaar Ji 3

Sardaar Ji 3 is the third installment in the fantasy horror franchise of Sardaar Ji. It is the story of Jaggi- Punjab`s legendary ghosthunter- who returns with his ghost buddy Pinky to take on a chilling haunted UK castle. As the spirit defies all his rules and a dark secret comes to light, Jaggi faces his toughest challenge yet. Will he discover the truth before it`s too late?