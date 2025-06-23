/Sitaare Zameen Par: Sports NGO seeks tax-free status for Aamir Khan starrer

Aamir Khan's latest release Sitaare Zameen Par is being lauded by netizens for brilliant performance by the cast and plotline as well. The heartfelt movie has moved everyone and in the latest development, a sports NGO named Elite Games Foundation is seeking to make the film tax-free. They even penned a lengthy note requesting the Government of Maharashtra, to emphasize on film's core message for empathy, awareness, and inclusion of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Non-profit organization seeks tax-free status to Aamir Khan starrer

The federation to their official Instagram handle and wrote, "This film is not only a cinematic creation but a heartfelt tribute to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It spreads awareness, promotes empathy, and encourages inclusivity- values we, as a society, must collectively uphold and champion".

"We hope the government will support this effort to amplify inclusion and make a meaningful impact through cinema. Let's celebrate every star on earth", the letter concluded.

All about Sitaare Zameen Par

Reportedly, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is a remake of a Spanish film, the film has been receiving outstanding reviews. As per a review by WION's Shomini Sen, the film has several heartwarming moments sprinkled throughout the narrative. The film does oversimplify the way society perceives specially abled people. Their problems are neatly enveloped with dollops of humour.

The film, touted as a spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par (2007), was officially released in cinemas on June 20. Directed by R. S. Prasanna—best known for the acclaimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan—the film brings together a powerhouse creative team.