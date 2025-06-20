/Sitaare Zameen Par premiere: Man tries to breach Salman Khan's security, video goes viral

A video from the Sitaare Zameen Par event has gone viral in which the man tries to get close to Salman Khan, before being whisked away by bodyguards.
Sitaare Zameen Par's premiere was a star-studded affair. Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan were also seen at the special screening of Aamir Khan's latest released film. The event was held ahead of the film's release, which drew several big names from the industry. However, one video from the event has caught the attention of eagle-eyes netizens is when a man tried to breach Salman Khan's security.
In the video clip, it can be seen, a man suddenly tries to get close to Salman Khan as he is leaving the venue. The actor's bodyguards quickly reacted and stopped the man before anything could happen. However, Salman stayed calm throughout the situation and did not react aggressively.
Also read: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt hold hands, steal the spotlight at Sitaare Zameen Par screening
Also read: Three Khans! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attend Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par screening
For the unversed, Salman Khan has been under high security since 2018, when gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened him during a court hearing in Jodhpur, about the 1998 blackbuck case.
In April 2024, two men from a Bishnoi gang attacked Salman Khan's home in Bandra. Although no one was hurt, the attackers were caught and Salman was provided with bulletproof glass and CCTV surveillance.
Later, in June 2024, police uncovered a plan to attack Salman during his visit to his farmhouse in Panvel. The situation escalated when his close friend, politician Baba Siddiqui, was shot dead in October 2024. Due to these repeated threats, Salman now travels with heavy protection wherever he goes.
Also read: ‘Working with Aamir Khan was like climbing the Mt Everest’: Sitaare Zameen Par director RS Prasanna on working with the superstar| Exclusive
Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj. It was released in cinemas on March 30, 2025. The action-thriller could not garner positive reviews from the audience and turned out to be a box-office dud.