/Sitaare Zameen Par premiere: Man tries to breach Salman Khan's security, video goes viral

Sitaare Zameen Par's premiere was a star-studded affair. Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan were also seen at the special screening of Aamir Khan's latest released film. The event was held ahead of the film's release, which drew several big names from the industry. However, one video from the event has caught the attention of eagle-eyes netizens is when a man tried to breach Salman Khan's security.

Video of a man trying to get close to Salman Khan at the event goes viral

In the video clip, it can be seen, a man suddenly tries to get close to Salman Khan as he is leaving the venue. The actor's bodyguards quickly reacted and stopped the man before anything could happen. However, Salman stayed calm throughout the situation and did not react aggressively.

For the unversed, Salman Khan has been under high security since 2018, when gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened him during a court hearing in Jodhpur, about the 1998 blackbuck case.

Salman Khan's threat over his life when bullets were fired outside his house

In April 2024, two men from a Bishnoi gang attacked Salman Khan's home in Bandra. Although no one was hurt, the attackers were caught and Salman was provided with bulletproof glass and CCTV surveillance.

Later, in June 2024, police uncovered a plan to attack Salman during his visit to his farmhouse in Panvel. The situation escalated when his close friend, politician Baba Siddiqui, was shot dead in October 2024. Due to these repeated threats, Salman now travels with heavy protection wherever he goes.