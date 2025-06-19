/Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 announced! Check release date, cast and more

What a surprise! Ajay Devgn has finally announced the release of his much-awaited movie, Son of Sardaar 2. Officially titled The Return of the Sardaar, it is the second instalment of the 2012 movie of the same name. Son of Sardaar 2 will mark Ajay's second major release of the year, following the success of his movie Raid 2 at the box office.



Son of Sardaar 2 release date



On Thursday (June 19), Ajay announced the thrilling news of his return as fun and loving Jassi. The movie will release in theatres on July 25.



Taking to X, the actor shared the first look. The poster showed Devgn as Jassi, dressed in a black leather jacket, jeans with a yellow turban, standing on two military tanks.

He wrote in the caption, ''The Return of the Sardaar 🔥 #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July. #SardaarIsBack #SonOfSardaar2.''



Apart from Devgn, the movie will bring back Sanjay Dutt, reportedly in the role of a don. Mrunal Thakur, Vindu Dara Singh, and late actor Mukul Dev are also a part of the movie. YouTuber Elvish Yadav will also be making his acting debut.



Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the new instalment will be a blend of action and comedy. As of now, not much is known about the plot.

The movie is backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and T-Series.



Internet reaction



Soon after the official announcement of the movie, netizens started reacting to the thrilling news.



One X use wrote,''Blockbuster On The Way.''



Another fan wrote, ''THATS BIG!!!!!!.''



More about Son of Sardaar



The second instalment arrives 12 years after the first film was released. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the film featured Ajay and Sanjay against each other. Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla also played a pivotal part. Although competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan at the box office, the movie managed to earn decent numbers. The movie earned Rs 161.48 crores at the box office.