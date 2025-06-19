SSMB29: Mahesh Babu & Priyanka Chopra to shoot on $4.3 million Varanasi set built for SS Rajamouli's film

SSMB29 is the working title for SS Rajamouli's upcoming fantasy adventure film with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The movie is one of the most anticipated films currently in production and has a massive budget of ₹1000 crores ($115 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. According to a new report, the production team has built a set to recreate the Varanasi Ghats of Uttar Pradesh, India, worth an estimated ₹40 crores ($4.3 million) in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Rajamouli is no stranger to larger set pieces; his last film, RRR, made waves across the world for its thrilling action sequences. SSMB29 will be a two-parter, globe-trotting adventure to find the legendary Sanjivani plant from Hindu mythology.

According to a report by Filmfare, "The team did discuss the possibilities of shooting in exteriors in the streets of Varanasi. But Rajamouli was keen and more comfortable to shoot in a set because of the logistic challenges."

What is SSMB29 about?

Mahesh Babu is said to play the role of an archaeologist similar to Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones character. Rajamouli has said that the 1981 Steven Spielberg film Raiders of the Lost Ark was one of the inspirations for SSMB29. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is rumoured to play the villain, who is also after the Sanjivani plant. In Hinduism, the Sanjivani plant is a rare herb that can heal any injury and is said to hold the secrets of immortality.

A massive cast

This will be the first on-screen pairing of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Mahesh Babu had reportedly undergone an intense six-month training programme to prepare for the role. The movie is produced by KL Narayana. MM Keeravani, who worked on RRR, will be returning to compose the music. The first part of SSMB29 is expected to hit cinemas worldwide in 2027, with the sequel following in 2029.



