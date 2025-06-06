SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's jungle adventure gears up for third schedule in Hyderabad

The highly anticipated Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli project, SSMB29, has wrapped up two shoots so far. According to multiple reports, the duo is gearing up for the third, which is scheduled to start on June 9 in Hyderabad.

Two schedules down, next stop Hyderabad

The first schedule of the shoot took place in Odisha, and the second in Hyderabad. The movie marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The actor reportedly underwent an intense six-month training programme to prepare for the role.

India's most expensive film

SSMB29 has a reported budget of ₹1000 crores ($114 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. The movie is produced by KL Narayana. MM Keeravani, who worked on RRR, will be returning to compose the music.

A star-studded cast

Priyanka Chopra will be playing the female lead, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is rumoured to play the main villain. It is not known at this time if they will be a part of the third schedule. While plot details remain under wraps, Rajamouli has said that the movie will be a two-part jungle adventure inspired by Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones franchise.

Expectations sky-high after RRR's global success

There is a lot of hype for SSMB29 thanks to the success of Rajamouli's last film RRR, an epic period action movie set during British colonial rule in India. Starring Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr., RRR became an international sensation, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The film grossed over ₹1300 crores ($140 million) at the global box office.

SSMB29 is written by Deva Katta, Vijayendra Prasad, and SS Rajamouli. The rest of the announced cast includes Amit Kumar Bhagat, Chanda Kerketta, and Agnessa Simo. The first part is expected to hit cinemas worldwide in 2027, with the sequel following in 2029.

