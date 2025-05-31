Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja bombed in 2010, now its re-release is set to outgross its original box office

When Mahesh Babu's Khaleja hit the big screen in 2010, the movie received mixed reviews and only grossed 18 crores ($2.1 million) against a 30 crore ($3.5 million) budget, but went on to achieve cult status and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Telugu movies of its time. The movie was re-released in 4K recently and has been setting the box office ablaze.

On its opening day, Khaleja grossed an impressive 4.22 crores ($492K) at the Indian box office and 4.9 crores ($576K) from the US box office, making its total day one gross 9.12 crores ($1.06 million). So it's well on its way to overtake the original.

What is Khaleja about?

The movie follows the story of Alluri Seetharama Raju, a taxi driver who inadvertently becomes the saviour of a village that is plagued by a mysterious illness. Despite its poor performance at the box office, the movie won two Filmfare Awards South.

Khaleja was written and directed by National Award winner Trivikram Srinivas, the cinematography for the film was helmed by Yash Bhatt and Sunil Patel, edited by National Award winner A. Sreekar Prasad and music composed by Mani Sharma.

The movie boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Anushka, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Amit Tiwari, Anil, Shafi, Archanna, Subbaraju and Kota Srinivasa Rao.

What's next for Mahesh Babu?

Mahesh Babu is currently working with RRR director SS Rajamouli for his upcoming project. The film, currently known under the working title SSMB29, is expected to be one of the biggest Indian films in production. With a reported budget of ₹1000 crores ($114 million), the movie will be split into two parts.

This marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, and the actor has reportedly undergone an intense six-month training programme to prepare for the role.

The first part is expected to hit cinemas worldwide in 2027, with the sequel following in 2029.

