Abuse allegations mount against Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah; deactivates Instagram account

Cinematographer Pratik Shah, known for his work on Homebound, has deactivated his Instagram account following a series of escalating allegations of abuse and inappropriate behaviour. The controversy gained momentum after filmmaker Abhinav Singh shared a post on Instagram that amplified the accusations against Shah.

Previous allegations resurface

Abhinav initially issued a warning on his Instagram account, urging his female friends to be cautious when dealing with Shah. He also invited anyone seeking more information to reach out to him via direct message.

According to a report by THR India, Shah had previously faced similar allegations four years ago. A young cinematographer reportedly filed a complaint with the Indian Women Cinematographers’ Collective (IWCC) after Shah allegedly solicited a nude photo from her. He apologised at the time, calling it a "one-off incident," and was let off with just a warning.

Multiple voices speak out

Following this revelation, Abhinav posted a follow-up message:



“The number of women who’ve reached out to me is honestly frightening. I feel like I’m having a Margot Robbie moment from Bombshell. I will not be silenced. And to those who are still employing him – f**k you. His name is Pratik Shah. He’s a cinematographer.”

“I’ve spoken out, and now I’m hearing from others — people who’ve felt silenced or sidelined. It’s heartbreaking. The patterns are undeniable. Many have called him a predator.”

Filmmaker Srishti Riya Jain also shared her thoughts on Instagram, posting screengrabs of messages and statements alleging Shah's behaviour has been predatory for years. She highlighted claims from Reddit about Shah frequently messaging women unsolicited.

“To everyone pretending to act shocked, scandalised, and suddenly awoken from their slumber… THIS man worked on one of the ‘most empathetic’ films of the year — or so the interviews at Cannes claimed,” she wrote.