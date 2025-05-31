James Gunn's Superman projected to have a stronger opening than Man of Steel

James Gunn's Superman will be flying into theatres this July. The movie has a lot riding on it, both for DC Studios and its planned cinematic universe. But early box office projections for the film believe that it will have a strong opening weekend, expecting it to gross somewhere between $154–175 million from the US markets. If the movie can pull this off, then it would be the best opening for a Superman film ever.

In contrast, Zack Snyder's Man of Steel was projected to gross somewhere between $75 million and $80 million by WB but ended up exceeding expectations with a gross of $116.6 million domestically. Hopefully, Superman can do the same when it opens.

Final touches underway

James Gunn recently confirmed that the movie is still being worked on, with the team removing a few jokes that affected the tone of the film and refining the CGI. Early internal test screenings for the film were positive, with many comparing it to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and David Corenswet’s portrayal of the iconic superhero.

A star-studded launch for the DCU

With the recent release of the trailer for the movie, the hype surrounding Superman has gone through the roof. The movie will focus on Superman's first year in the city of Metropolis. David Corenswet stars as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The movie will be the first big-screen entry of the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU), and it will also introduce a host of DC heroes like Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho. The movie is rumoured to include several surprise cameos, with one rumoured to be Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Superman’s cousin.

The film boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. Superman premieres worldwide on 11 July 2025.