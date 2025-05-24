Isabela Merced has been on a roll after a spectacular performance in Alien: Romulus last year. She followed it up with the second season of HBO Max's The Last of Us. Now, Isabela will be making her DCU debut this year as the superhero Hawkgirl in James Gunn's Superman.

Who is Hawkgirl?

Hawkgirl is a DC superhero and a member of the Justice League. She has super strength, durability, speed, and flight via her wings. There have been a few different versions of the hero throughout the years. The first was Shiera Sanders Hall, a reincarnation of an ancient Egyptian princess.

The second was Shayera Hol, an alien warrior who was sent to Earth. It seems James Gunn has decided to blend these into the version of Hawkgirl's origin for the DCU.

Isabela Merced on playing Hawkgirl

Speaking on the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast, Isabela Merced shared a few insights into Hawkgirl, "Kendra is reincarnated from an alien. So, she has all those memories. The story is actually really dark, it's so f*#*ed up that I wonder how they're going to handle that when it comes to addressing that," she explained.

"I think she carries all of the memories, and the traumas, and the mistakes of her past lives in her body, wherever she goes, so she has a little bit of a grumpy demeanour," she added.

The actress also shared that having an origin story helped her performance "Honestly, it gives me so much backstory and it's super helpful. But then you also have the James Gunn twist, that self-awareness and the comedy of it all. It gives me the opportunity to sort of make light of my trauma, and that's what I do all the time."

DC fans can look forward to seeing Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, Mr Terrific, and the Man of Steel in action when Superman hits theatres on July 11, 2025.