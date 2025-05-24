Veteran actor and model Mukul Dev passed away at the age of 54 on Friday, May 23, in Delhi. The actor had been unwell for a few weeks and was undergoing treatment in the ICU when he passed away. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

A career spanning multiple languages

Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul made his acting debut in Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak alongside Sushmita Sen. Over the years, he worked across various Indian film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. Some of his notable film roles include Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho.

In television, Mukul left his mark with roles in popular shows like Kahin Diyaa Jale Kahin Jiyaa and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and also hosted the first season of Fear Factor India.

Before pursuing acting, Mukul was a trained pilot. He is survived by his brother, actor Rahul Dev.

Tributes pour in for the late actor

The Indian entertainment industry is mourning the loss of a gifted and versatile performer. Actor Vindu Dara Singh confirmed the news to India Today, stating, “After his parents’ death, Mukul kept to himself. He wouldn’t step out or meet anyone. His health worsened in recent days, and he was in the hospital. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee paid tribute on social media, writing, “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you, meri jaan… until we meet again. Om Shanti.”