There has been a lot of drama unfolding behind the scenes after Paresh Rawal quit Hera Pheri 3 a few weeks into filming. According to a new report, the actor has reportedly returned his joining fee and a 15% interest.

Paresh Rawal returns signing fee with interest

The actor would have received ₹15 crores ($1.7 million) as his fee for the project and an additional ₹11 lakhs ($12.8K) when he signed on. He has since returned the amount along with interest.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, “Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakhs with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series. Paresh Rawal was paid ₹11 lakhs as a signing amount as per the term sheet. His total fees were locked at ₹15 crores."

The actor had issues with delayed payment clause

The report also states, "The term sheet mentioned that Paresh Rawal would receive the balance amount – ₹14.89 crores – only one month after the release of the film. The senior actor had reservations about this clause. Also, the film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees.”

Resolution clear way for production

The news comes on the heels of Akshay Kumar, who is also producing Hera Pheri 3, deciding to sue Paresh Rawal for damages amounting to ₹25 crores ($2.9 million) for exiting the project.

Both director Priyadarshan and Rawal's co-star Suniel Shetty had expressed their shock at the actor's sudden departure from the project. The way things are now, it looks like Hera Pheri 3 just might end up getting cancelled. Hopefully, the actors can work out their issues, and fans will get to see the iconic trio on the big screen again.