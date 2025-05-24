LOGIN

Alia Bhatt's dazzling Cannes debut - A timeline of her major international milestones | In pics

Wion News
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 24, 2025, 01:01 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 01:01 IST

Alia Bhatt is unstoppable! The actress has made Cannes debut, and with this major milestone, let's take a recap of her most glamorous appearances at international level. 

Alia Bhatt at global stage
(Photograph:Instagram/@Alia Bhatt)

Alia Bhatt at global stage

Finally, after much wait, Alia Bhatt has made her stunning red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. As the Indian actress walked the red carpet, we took a look at all of her stunning looks from other major international events.
Alia Bhatt at Cannes!
(Photograph:Instagram/@Alia Bhatt)

Alia Bhatt at Cannes!

Alia made her debut at the 78h Cannes Film Festival. The actress looked like a million dollar in the vintage inspired pastel gown with a corset-like top. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and accessorized her look with diamond earrings.
Alia at Met Gala
(Photograph:Instagram/@Alia Bhatt)

Alia at Met Gala

In 2023, Alia Bhatt made her dreamy Met Gala debut in the gorgeous pearl-embellished gown by designer Prabal Gurung. One of the milestones achieved by the actress, Bhatt, looked like a diva in a dreamy silhouette featuring a voluminous skirt with a floor-sweeping train.
Met Gala 2.0
(Photograph:Instagram/@Alia Bhatt)

Met Gala 2.0

Alia Bhatt made her second appearance at the Met Gala in 2024. For the second time, she paid a tribute to her Indian roots as she wore an intricately handcrafted saree by renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi. The six-yard of mint-green saree was embroidered with precious gemstones, crystals and intricate floral designs.
Joy Award in Saudi Arabia
(Photograph:Instagram/@Alia Bhatt)

Joy Award in Saudi Arabia

Alia Bhatt looked like a vision to behold in a stunning saree at the Saudi Arabia awards. In 2024, she attended the Joy Award, where she was honoured with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the event. For the event, Bhatt wore an ajrakh-print saree, paired with an off-shoulder blouse. She half-tied her hair and accessorised her look with golden earrings
L’Oréal event
L’Oréal event

In Sept 2024, Alia made a glamorous debut as the Global Brand Ambassador for L’Oréal Paris’ show at Paris Fashion Week. The actress strutted the ramp in confidence as she wore Gaurav Gupta's silver metallic corset dress paired with black trousers. She styled her look with chunky earrings.

