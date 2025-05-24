(Photograph: Instagram/@Alia Bhatt )

Joy Award in Saudi Arabia

Alia Bhatt looked like a vision to behold in a stunning saree at the Saudi Arabia awards. In 2024, she attended the Joy Award, where she was honoured with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the event. For the event, Bhatt wore an ajrakh-print saree, paired with an off-shoulder blouse. She half-tied her hair and accessorised her look with golden earrings