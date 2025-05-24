Published: May 24, 2025, 01:01 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 01:01 IST
Alia Bhatt is unstoppable! The actress has made Cannes debut, and with this major milestone, let's take a recap of her most glamorous appearances at international level.
1 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@Alia Bhatt)
Alia Bhatt at global stage
Finally, after much wait, Alia Bhatt has made her stunning red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. As the Indian actress walked the red carpet, we took a look at all of her stunning looks from other major international events.
2 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@Alia Bhatt)
Alia Bhatt at Cannes!
Alia made her debut at the 78h Cannes Film Festival. The actress looked like a million dollar in the vintage inspired pastel gown with a corset-like top. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and accessorized her look with diamond earrings.
3 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@Alia Bhatt)
Alia at Met Gala
In 2023, Alia Bhatt made her dreamy Met Gala debut in the gorgeous pearl-embellished gown by designer Prabal Gurung. One of the milestones achieved by the actress, Bhatt, looked like a diva in a dreamy silhouette featuring a voluminous skirt with a floor-sweeping train.
4 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@Alia Bhatt)
Met Gala 2.0
Alia Bhatt made her second appearance at the Met Gala in 2024. For the second time, she paid a tribute to her Indian roots as she wore an intricately handcrafted saree by renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi. The six-yard of mint-green saree was embroidered with precious gemstones, crystals and intricate floral designs.
5 / 6
(Photograph:Instagram/@Alia Bhatt)
Joy Award in Saudi Arabia
Alia Bhatt looked like a vision to behold in a stunning saree at the Saudi Arabia awards. In 2024, she attended the Joy Award, where she was honoured with the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at the event. For the event, Bhatt wore an ajrakh-print saree, paired with an off-shoulder blouse. She half-tied her hair and accessorised her look with golden earrings
6 / 6
L’Oréal event
In Sept 2024, Alia made a glamorous debut as the Global Brand Ambassador for L’Oréal Paris’ show at Paris Fashion Week. The actress strutted the ramp in confidence as she wore Gaurav Gupta's silver metallic corset dress paired with black trousers. She styled her look with chunky earrings.