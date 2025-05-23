Taylor Swift reportedly has distanced herself from Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama: 'She wished she'd never met Blake'

All’s not well between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, it seems. Swift reportedly has distanced herself from her longtime friendship with Blake Lively due to complications stemming from Blake’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.



“Right now, if Taylor had one wish, it would be that she never met Blake,” a source told British tabloid Daily Mail and added, “Although there have been good times during their relationship, the issues now concerning the Baldoni case have outweighed them.”



The singer has reportedly identified the red flags in their friendship.



“When Taylor looks back at their friendship, she realizes it wasn’t worth all the stress Blake put her through. She can now see all the red flags that should have been a warning to her. Taylor’s relieved the relationship is over. She put up with Blake’s antics for too long because she’s a loyal friend. It took the It Ends With Us drama to finally get her to pull the trigger on it,” the source added.

The falling out is reportedly due in part to Blake’s alleged behaviour within their friend group. The former Gossip Girl star “always wanted to be the leader of the pack,” and Taylor often had to “tone Blake down.”

Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds

Not just Blake, but Taylor seemed to have distanced herself from the actress’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well. Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelc,e also seems to be stepping back from the actor couple with Travis recently unfollowing Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram. “Taylor and Travis are disgusted with Blake and Ryan and how they tried to use Taylor in their fight against Justin Baldoni. They’re vowing their break from the acting couple is permanent,” the source added.



The 35-year-old singer was originally mentioned in Justin’s $400 million lawsuit filed in January against Blake and Ryan.



Blake sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment on December 2024. The two starred in It Ends With Us- Baldoni directed the film and Blake produced it.



In his countersuit, Justin claimed Blake attempted to leverage her connection to Taylor to gain creative control over the production.

Earlier this month, Justin’s legal team alleged that Blake’s lawyer threatened to leak private messages between Taylor and Blake unless Taylor publicly took her side. In response, Blake’s attorney, Michael Gottlieb, issued a firm denial. “We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality,” she had said, as reported by Page Six.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Taylor has said the singer had no involvement in the film or the legal drama surrounding it. “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” the rep said in a statement.

On Thursday, Justin’s legal team officially withdrew Taylor’s subpoena.