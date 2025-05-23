Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 came as a shock to Bollywood fans. The movie is the third instalment in the beloved comedy franchise. Hera Pheri 3 started production in April with the original cast of Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal reprising their roles and Priyadarshan returning to direct.

But Paresh Rawal left the project weeks into filming and stated via X that he did not leave the project due to creative or financial issues and that he had the utmost respect and love for Priyadarshan.

Priyadarshan opens up on Rawal’s quiet exit

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan addressed the issue and shared that he did not get a chance to stop Paresh Rawal from quitting Hera Pheri 3. “I didn’t try to stop him because he never told me that he was leaving the project. When I tried calling him, he texted, saying, ‘Please don’t call me. This is my decision, and it has nothing to do with you.’ He also wrote that we should work together again. With me, Akshay has never cut down anybody’s role. He does not interfere with a director’s vision at all.

Akshay’s emotional reaction and legal move

The director also shared Akshay Kumar's emotional reaction to Paresh Rawal's exit and understood Akshay's recent decision to sue the actor for damages. “All our contracts were signed. Ten days ago, Suniel, Akshay, and Paresh shot a scene and the IPL [Indian Premier League] teaser. It was only after we unanimously agreed to do Hera Pheri 3 that Akshay bought the franchise’s rights. Akshay had tears in his eyes when he asked me, ‘Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?’ Akshay shouldn’t suffer financial losses because Paresh walked out on a whim. I understand that he will have to take whatever action is required.”

The future of Hera Pheri 3 uncertain

The way things are now, it looks like Hera Pheri 3 just might end up getting cancelled. Hopefully, the actors can work out their issues, and fans will get to see the iconic trio on the big screen again.