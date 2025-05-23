Shazam star Zachary Levi reveals Hollywood doesn't want to work with him anymore; know why

Actor Zachary Levi recently opened up about his struggles to sustain in the film industry and revealed how his controversial opinions has led to Hollywood making a distance from him.

Zachary Levi addresses his professional fallout from Hollywood

In an interaction with a leading publication, the actor opened up about him expressing his thoughts publicly be it about President Trump or about Covid-19 vaccines. He said that there are people who prefer not to work with him and his team has already made him aware.

Zachary further said that he knew that it was probably going to happen and it was unfortunate. In addition, he said, his team has revealed specific names, but there are people who don't prefer to work with me at this time. He didn't make this decision blindly or casually.

What do we know about Zachary Levi?

Zachary Levi began acting on stage at the age of six, performing lead roles in several projects including Grease, The Outsiders, The Wizard of Oz! and Big River among others.

He gained recognition for his portrayal of Chuck Bartowski in the series Chuck. He rose to fame after playing the titular character in the superhero film Shazam in 2019 and its sequel in 2023.

His other notable works in film include Apex: The Story of the Hypercar, She Loves Me, Thor: The Dark World, Remember Sunday, Blood Fest, Spy Kids: Armageddon, and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Zachary Levi has also been featured in TV shows including See Jane Date, The Division, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Brody and Friends, Family Guy, Who Do You Think You Are? and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel among others.

