Singer Chris Brown was recently released from London jail after he was accused of assaulting a man in a London nightclub in 2023. Amid legal troubles, his return was met with a warm welcome from his fans and well-wishers including his longtime friend Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber publicly expresses support for Chris Brown

After getting bail, Chris Brown took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself after he stepped out from a private het and captioned the post, "Cook, remain humble". Apart from his fans, Justin Bieber too commented, "Welcome home", that garnered thousands of likes from many.

Chris Brown later shared another post in which he revealed that soon he will be releasing new music before his Breezy Bowl XX tour. Along with the picture of himself, the caption read, "Might drop some music before the tour kick off. We’ll see".

For the unversed, Chris Brown and Justin Bieber had collaborated together for song Next to You in 2011 for the former's fourth studio album F.A.M.E. They had also worked together for Don't Check On Me.

Why was Chris Brown arrested?

Chris Brown was charged and arrested on May 15 in Manchester, England after he was accused of an unprovoked attack on producer Abe Diaw at London's Tape Nightclub in 2023. The singer had allegedly struck him with a tequila bottle several times, punched him, and kicked him while he was on the floor.

This is not the first time Chris Brown has faced legal issues. Earlier, he was sued for $50 million after he allegedly assaulted four concertgoers in Texas. While another case involved his ex-girlfriend Rihanna, in which he physically assaulted her on February 8, 2009. The argument escalated to such an extent that the Diamonds singer was left with visible facial injuries, which required hospitalization. Brown was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department.