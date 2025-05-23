The Devil Wears Prada 2 has gotten an official release date. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt will reprise their roles in the highly anticipated sequel. The movie is taking the May release slot of Avengers: Doomsday, which was postponed to December.

What is The Devil Wears Prada about?

The 2006 comedy is based on the best-selling book by Lauren Weisberger. The movie follows Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, an idealistic journalist who finds herself working as the new personal assistant of Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, the cut-throat and demanding editor of a fashion magazine.

David Frankel, who directed part one, will be returning to direct the sequel. Joining him will be Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the screenplay for the original, to work on the script for the sequel.

Will the sequel be an adaption of the second book?

Now we don't have much to go on regarding the plot of the sequel. It may be an adaptation of the second book in the series, Revenge Wears Prada, which is set ten years after the events of the first book. Andy Sachs now runs a successful bridal magazine with her former co-worker Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt.

Andy, who is living her idyllic life and about to marry the love of her life, finds it all slipping away when Miranda Priestly re-enters her life seeking revenge.

There are also rumours that The Devil Wears Prada 2 will have an original story, which has Miranda Priestly, whose magazine is on the decline, facing off against Andy, who is now a powerful executive and has the means to save Priestly's failing business.

When news first broke that the studio had plans for a sequel last year, Emily Blunt said, "There’s rumblings, there’s stuff turning around, but I don’t know if I can confirm anything completely… but we would be all delighted to work together again."

The Devil Wears Prada has a cult following, and no doubt, fans are excited to see the trio return for the sequel. While the rest of the cast has not been announced, we can hope that Stanley Tucci will reprise his role as Nigel Kipling.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release on May 1, 2026.