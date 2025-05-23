Ballerina: Lionsgate blocks negative early reviews, but here's what critics are saying about the John Wick spinoff

The Ana De Armas starrer Ballerina is gearing up for its worldwide release, and early reactions to the movie are out. The reactions praise Ana De Armas and the action set pieces of the John Wick spinoff. However, something to be noted is the fact that Lionsgate Studios has put an embargo on "Formal Reviews" and "Critical Social Sentiment" till June 4th.

This move has earned the ire of many netizens who called out the studio online, but the studio has said that its announcement was taken out of context. Be that as it may, here is what early reactions have to say about Ballerina.

Well, it seems that Ballerina holds up when it comes to action, and Ana De Armas does a good job in the lead, but the story holds it back.

What is Ballerina about?

The film follows Eve Macarro (Ana De Armas), an assassin-in-training under the Director of the Ruska Roma. The late Lance Reddick will make his final on-screen appearances as Charon, while Ian McShane returns as Winston Scott.

Norman Reedus joins the cast as Daniel Pine, a mysterious figure who aids Macarro. The film is directed by Len Wiseman, known for his work on the Underworld franchise and Total Recall (2012). The screenplay is penned by Shay Hatten, who previously worked on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.

More Wick is on the way

Currently, the studio has announced plans for John Wick 5 and two spinoffs. The first is an anime prequel set before the events of John Wick: Chapter 1 and the other focuses on Donnie Yen's character Kane.

Ballerina boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Castañeda.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 6, 2025.