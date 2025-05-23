Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, the sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is currently filming in Australia, and a new BTS picture from the sets may be hinting that this time Godzilla and Kong won't be fighting monsters from the Hollow Earth but from space.

Matthew Modine’s uniform teases the G-Force

In the BTS picture, we see actor Matthew Modine, known for his performances in Stranger Things, dressed up in a uniform, which appears to have a logo that belongs to the G-Force. The G-Force is an organisation set up to fight Godzilla and other monsters.

Lending weight to reports that the King of Monsters is not happy with humanity and has turned against it, which might explain why the G-Force is in the movie. However, many fans have been speculating that the logo resembles SpaceGodzilla, a version of the iconic monster from space.

Legendary’s MonsterVerse might be heading into space

A recent report that claimed that Godzilla and King Kong will be facing off against an alien threat in the movie is the main reason behind this, but it remains to be seen if this turns out to be true or just wishful thinking from fans.

The film will be the third instalment in the Godzilla x Kong series and the eighth entry in Legendary Studios’ broader MonsterVerse, which began with Godzilla (2014) and has earned an enormous $2.5 billion globally. The film boasts an impressive lineup of actors that includes Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, Jack O'Connell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Delroy Lindo.

It remains to be seen if we will get to see space battles or aliens in the movie. We do know that the makers have planned an epic battle in the Roman Colosseum, which Godzilla has made his home. The movie is directed by Grant Sputore with a screenplay penned by David Callaham.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova arrives in theatres on March 26, 2027.