Hombale Films has confirmed that the highly anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 is on track for its 2025 release. The announcement dismisses recent rumours that the Kantara prequel had been delayed following the death of a junior artist on the sets.

Producers put the delay rumours to rest

Recently, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wanted an investigation into Rishab Shetty after a junior artist's death, who had allegedly drowned on the sets of Kantara: Chapter 1. According to the AICWA, MF Kapil died while filming a river scene in the Souparnika River, Karnataka, on May 6.

But Hombale Films denied the claims and said that the accident did not take place during filming, but expressed their sympathies for the tragic death. Now taking to X, they have put to rest rumours of the delay and confirmed that the movie will hit the big screen in October as previously announced.

Official release date reconfirmed

“We’re right on track, and everything is progressing as planned. #KantaraChapter1 will release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025. Trust us, it’ll be worth the wait.” They also urged fans not to speculate or spread misinformation: “We kindly urge everyone to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing unverified updates.”

What is Kantara about?

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which grossed a whopping ₹450 crores ($52.5 million) worldwide. Kantara follows Kaadubettu Shiva, played by Rishab Shetty, a Kambala champion and local troublemaker who comes to terms with his greater destiny and protects his homeland. The movie received universal acclaim upon its release and was praised for its portrayal of Indian tribal myths and legends.

As for Kantara: Chapter 1, the plot of the movie remains under wraps, but we do know that the movie will be set during the rule of the Kadamba dynasty, which ruled over northern Karnataka from 345 BC. The supporting cast of the movie includes Jayaram and Rakesh Poojari.

Kantara: Chapter 1 will hit theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025.