'It doesn't work': Suniel Shetty on Paresh Rawal's sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3

After news broke that Paresh Rawal had exited from the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3, fans of the beloved comedy franchise were left heartbroken. In a recent interview, his co-star Suniel Shetty shared his thoughts on Paresh Rawal quitting and how the movie won't work without him.

Suniel Shetty says the movie needs Paresh Rawal

The movie began production in April with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reprising their roles as Raju, Ghanshyam and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, and Priyadarshan returning to direct, when Paresh walked out of the project a few weeks into the shoot.

Speaking to ANI, Suniel Shetty shared his thoughts, "100 per cent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have a 1 per cent chance without me and Akshay, but 100% can't happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn't. Raju and Shyam, if they're not hammered by Babu here, it doesn't work."

The actor's comments make sense considering that there have been more than a few failed attempts to reboot the franchise with a new cast, as fans would have a difficult time accepting new actors in such memorable roles. Hence, the team has to convince Paresh Rawal to return, or the movie risks returning to production hell.

Legal trouble looms for Paresh Rawal

But that may not be on the horizon, as recent reports have revealed that Akshay Kumar, who is also producing Hera Pheri 3, has decided to sue Paresh Rawal for damages amounting to 25 crores ($2.9 million) for exiting the project.

Paresh Rawal had issued a statement via X when news broke that he left the project, saying that he did not leave the project over fees or creative differences and that he has the utmost respect for Priyadarshan. This does not offer much insight into his departure, but the actor has a reputation for walking out of film projects.

