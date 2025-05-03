Mohanlal shared a successful trailer for his recently released crime thriller Thudarum. The movie received rave reviews from critics and audiences and continues to dominate the box office. Thudarum has grossed over ₹130 crores ($15 million) worldwide.

Second-best opening for a Malayalam movie

The film released on 25 April and collected ₹5.5 crores ($641K) on its opening day, giving it the second-best opening for a Malayalam movie and beating the recent releases Bazooka, MaranaMass, and Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, which released in March, holds the record for the highest opening for a Malayalam movie with ₹18.6 crores ($2.1 million). The movie would go on to gross over ₹265 crores ($30 million) at the box office and become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time.

Iconic pairing returns after 16 years

The movie reunites the iconic pairing of Mohanlal and Shobana after 16 years. They were last paired together in the 2004 hit Mambazhakkalam. The supporting cast includes Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju.

Mohanlal stars as Shanmugham, a taxi driver leading a peaceful life with his wife, Lalitha (Shobana), and their two children. But their ideal life takes a dark turn after Shanmugham is dragged into a criminal investigation.

Celebrating the success of #Thudarum and #Empuraan with my dear ones from the AKMFCWA State Committee. Grateful for these moments! pic.twitter.com/mgYhz6X3iI — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 2, 2025

Thudarum is running successfully in theatres.

