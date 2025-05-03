Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and more came to pay their last respects to Nirmal Surinder Kapoor. The matriarch of the Kapoor family and mother of Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor passed away yesterday.

Family and friends gather for the final rites

The family gathered at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence in Mumbai to pay their last rites. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and director Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, and Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya also paid their last respects.

A life remembered

Boney Kapoor issued a statement on Instagram saying, “Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories."

Nirmal Kapoor passed away on Friday at the age of 90. She was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. She is the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor, who passed away in 2011. The couple married in 1955 and are survived by their four children: Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Kapoor Marwah.

