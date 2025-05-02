Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and film producer Boney Kapoor, passed away on Friday at the age of 90. She was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai.

Nirmal Kapoor was the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor, who passed away in 2011. The couple married in 1955 and are survived by their four children: Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Kapoor Marwah.

Family gathers to pay respects

Following her passing, several members of the Kapoor family gathered at their residence in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and Shanaya Kapoor were among those seen arriving. Boney Kapoor was spotted preparing to receive his mother’s mortal remains, accompanied by Anshula Kapoor. Mourners are expected to visit the home and offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

