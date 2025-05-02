Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has sparked controversy over his comment on the Pahalgam terror attack during a live performance in Bengaluru. The singer lost his cool during one of his recent concerts in Bengaluru when a student asked him to sing in Kannada.

The student shouted “Kannada, Kannada” towards Sonu Nigam, demanding the singer to sing in the local language.

The singer stopped his performance and said, “This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam. Please see who is standing before you. I love you guys.”

“In my career, I have sung in multiple languages, but the best songs that I have ever sung is in the Kannada language. Whenever I come to your city, I come with lots of love. We do a lot of shows in a lot of places, but whenever we have shows in Karnataka, we come with a lot of respect for you. You have treated me like your family, but I didn’t like it when the boy there, who is not even as old as my career, is rudely threatening me to sing in Kannada,” Nigam said in a viral video.

Internet reacts

Sonu’s comment was met with mixed reactions on the internet. While some praised Nigam, others slammed him for fuming over the request.

One of the users remarked, “I wonder why didn’t they call any Kannada singer Lol [sic].” Another asked, “In what way the Pahalgam incident is related Mr. Sonu Nigam [sic].”

A social media user commented, “I am glad he stood up and addressed the elephant in the room. This division is cancerous. It will eat up the world.”

“Why are you imposing Kannada on others now. It's his wish in whatever language he wants to sing. Just get out of the event if you don't want to listen rather than begging there and creating issues and language politics [sic],” a user added.

“He must have been drunk at the time. Coz if you see his previous all interviews, he kept saying even a single person asks for a Kannada song he will sing it no matter where it is [sic],”, “Kannada music directors & event managers should stop giving him work here [sic],” “Shameless fellow..Kannada industry has given him so many good songs and good name in Karnataka. Now he spoiled everything with that cheap mentality [sic]," were some other remarks made.

