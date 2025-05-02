Craziest Looks From the Met Gala Through the Years

In 2023, Jared crossed all the boundaries of innovation that no one could have imagined. He walked wearing a furry catsuit.
For the 2018 Met Gala, Perry channelled her inner angel with a giant feather.
Kim took serious inspiration from her ex-husband Kanye West for her 2021 Met Gala look. From head to toe, she was covered in a black Balenciaga look. Her look took the internet by storm.
In 2017, Rihanna, the undisputed queen of the Met Gala, walked wearing an asymmetrical dress that’s hard to understand to date.
Over the years, Katy Perry’s two looks that have topped the list of the craziest outfits are her chandelier-inspired Moschino getup and her viral cheeseburger look.
One of the most shocking and weirdest looks of Priyanka’s entire life came in 2019. Inspired by the Mad Hatter, she walked in a silver gown. However, the highlight of her look was her afro-curls weird hairstyle and the crown that she wore.
When Lil Nas X walked out on the Met Gala red carpet wearing just a thong, his entire body was covered in silver paint adorned with pearls and jewels.