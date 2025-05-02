Craziest Looks From the Met Gala Through the Years

Pragati Awasthi
May 02, 2025, 02:59 PM

Fashion has no boundaries, and the Met Gala is a big proof of that. As we gear up for the 2025 event, here we take a trip down memory lane to take a look at the craziest outfits ever worn at the event:

Jared Leto

In 2023, Jared crossed all the boundaries of innovation that no one could have imagined. He walked wearing a furry catsuit.

Katy Perry

For the 2018 Met Gala, Perry channelled her inner angel with a giant feather.

Kim Kardashian

Kim took serious inspiration from her ex-husband Kanye West for her 2021 Met Gala look. From head to toe, she was covered in a black Balenciaga look. Her look took the internet by storm.

Rihanna

In 2017, Rihanna, the undisputed queen of the Met Gala, walked wearing an asymmetrical dress that’s hard to understand to date.

Katy Perry

Over the years, Katy Perry’s two looks that have topped the list of the craziest outfits are her chandelier-inspired Moschino getup and her viral cheeseburger look.

Priyanka Chopra

One of the most shocking and weirdest looks of Priyanka’s entire life came in 2019. Inspired by the Mad Hatter, she walked in a silver gown. However, the highlight of her look was her afro-curls weird hairstyle and the crown that she wore.

Lil Nas X

When Lil Nas X walked out on the Met Gala red carpet wearing just a thong, his entire body was covered in silver paint adorned with pearls and jewels.