As India celebrates the 100th birth anniversary of legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi, Whistling Woods International (WWI) and its Chairman, Subhash Ghai, have unveiled a landmark tribute, the Mohd Rafi Music Scholarship.

Advertisment

This prestigious scholarship will be granted annually to an outstanding student from the Whistling Woods School of Music, commemorating the enduring legacy of one of India’s most revered musical icons.

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr reunites with the Avengers cast for a special Thunderbolts screening

Announcement to be made at Cadence Music Festival

Advertisment

The formal announcement is scheduled for 5th May 2025, during the opening ceremony of the Cadence Music Festival 2025. Shahid Mohammed Rafi, the son of the late maestro, will be present at the event.

Speaking about the tribute, Subhash Ghai said, "Rafi Sahab's music continues to inspire generations. Through this scholarship, we hope to nurture young talent who embody the same passion and dedication to music."

Also Read: The DCU hits its first snag as upcoming Clayface movie script ordered to get complete overhaul

Advertisment

Also Read: Anil and Boney Kapoor's mother Nirmal passes away at 90

A tribute to a timeless legend

This gesture serves as both a tribute to a timeless legend and a commitment to fostering the next wave of musical talent in India. Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai’s upcoming film Amaira is set to release on 16th May. The film features Whistling Woods International alumna Sai Godbole, alongside Rajeshwari Sachdev and Ajinkya Deo.

Also Read: "He is pretty damn good, but flawed': James Gunn and David Corenswet share insights on the upcoming Superman movie