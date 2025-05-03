Robert Downey Jr reunited with the Avengers cast for a special Thunderbolts screening. Downey was joined by Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Channing Tatum, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Winston Duke and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Taking to Instagram, Downey wrote, "Just wow!!! Dinner and a show with the Old Avengers. So cool, fresh, and deep. Big congrats. #thunderbolts." The recently released Thunderbolts is the final entry in Phase Five of the MCU and has been receiving praise from critics and audiences, with many calling it a return to form for the franchise.\

What is Thunderbolts About?

A group of anti-heroes are tasked with stopping the Void, one of the most powerful characters in Marvel comics. The team consists of Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow, Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Ghost.

The stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Thunderbolts is expected to gross somewhere between $63–77 million in its opening weekend.

Avengers set to return in Doomsday

Meanwhile, the Avengers cast will be reuniting again in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which officially began filming last week. The movie will see the return of Robert Downey Jr to the MCU, not as Tony Stark but as the villainous Doctor Doom.

The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will also see the return of the X-Men to the big screen with Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden and the rest of the cast reprising their roles.

Avengers: Doomsday will be hitting the big screen worldwide in May 2026.

