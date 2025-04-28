In the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts, a group of anti-heroes are tasked with stopping the Void, one of the most powerful characters in Marvel comics. The team consists of Yelena Belova, the new Black Widow, Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Ghost.

The Sentry and the Void explained

In the comics, the Void is the archenemy of the superhero Sentry. While the Sentry possesses the power of a million suns and protects humanity, the Void is his polar opposite, embodying destruction and chaos.

In the film, actor Lewis Pullman will portray the Sentry. Based on the trailer, it appears that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Void will manifest as an alternate personality of the Sentry, similar to Moon Knight's portrayal of dissociative identities.

Director Jake Schreier on Sentry

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, director Jake Schreier shared a few insights into the character, saying, "I think it more just came from the endemic story that we had to tell. When you have Sentry and the Void – and people have said it online, 'How are they supposed to beat that guy?' – we know it's always going to have to be a more internal version."

He continued, "I think what we tried to do is have that be more than a talking-down, and really find a visual action narrative way to dramatise what that internality looks like. And I hope it resonates."

Thunderbolts will close out Phase Five

The movie will be the final entry in Phase Five of the MCU and stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Thunderbolts is set for a worldwide release on May 2, 2025.

