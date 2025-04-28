Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a cheeky BTS pic from the upcoming MCU movie as production officially begins. The picture shows a director's chair with the words Victor Von Doom, the name of the infamous Marvel villain Doctor Doom.

Doctor Doom will be played by none other than Oscar-winning actor Robert Downey Jr, marking his return to the MCU. The actor previously played Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, who heroically sacrificed his life to stop Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Who is Doctor Doom?

In the comics, Victor Von Doom is from the fictional European country of Latveria. He is a genius scientist and master of sorcery who wants to unite humanity under his rule. He wears a specially created suit that grants him super strength, speed and the power of flight.

Doctor Doom enters the MCU

In the MCU, he is from a different universe and is trying to save his world from an extinction-level threat that threatens the whole multiverse in peril. He is willing to make any sacrifice to achieve his goal and has created an army of superhero and villain variants from across the multiverse.

This puts him in direct conflict with the Avengers, and to stop him, Earth's mightiest heroes have to assemble their multiverse team of heroes, including the X-Men. This will bring all the beloved X-Men characters from the 20th Century Fox movies, including Charles Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Rogue, Deadpool and more into the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the biggest big-screen spectacles to look forward to for Marvel fans. The movie will be released worldwide in May 2026.

