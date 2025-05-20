Akshay Kumar to sue Paresh Rawal for damages after Hera Pheri 3 exit

Just days after Paresh Rawal announced that he had exited Hera Pheri 3, a new report claims that his co-star Akshay Kumar will be suing him for damages caused by his sudden exit from the highly anticipated project. The lawsuit is asking for 25 crores($2.9 million) in damages from Paresh.

Hera Pheri 3 plagued by delays and setbacks

Things have never gone well for Hera Pheri 3; it faced multiple delays since it was initially announced in 2017, and fans of the iconic comedy franchise were left wondering if the third part would ever materialise. Now, when things seem to be finally on the right track after Priyadarshan announced that we would be returning to direct with the original cast reprising their roles.

The movie has hit another roadblock with Paresh Rawal dropping out, and now the lawsuit it seems that Hera Pheri 3 will be stuck in development hell again. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the filming of Hera Pheri 3 began in April with Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh, but Paresh’s sudden exit from the project has led to Akshay Kumar, who is also producing the movie, to sue the actor.

Paresh Rawal breaks silence on sudden exit

After news broke of Paresh Rawal's exit, the actor took to X and shared a statement saying that he did not leave the project for financial or creative reasons, but did not explain further.

"I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

A source told Hindustan Times that “Paresh displayed a blatant disregard for professional integrity or commercial morality. If he wanted to not do the film, he should have said so before signing the legal contract, accepting the signing amount and making the producer spend so much money on the shoot.”

Paresh Rawal has a history of walking out on projects. Hopefully, the issue gets resolved soon and we get to see the iconic trio on the big screen.

