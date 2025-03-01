The new teaser for the highly anticipated Telugu mythological epic Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is out, offering a glimpse of an intense battle between warring clans, shot against the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand.

Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva and Prabhas as Rudra

The biggest highlight of the teaser is the reveal of Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva and Prabhas as Rudra. Fans also get a quick glimpse of Mohanlal and Kajal Aggarwal, adding to the hype.

Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is one of the biggest Telugu films of the year, featuring a massive ensemble cast and special appearances by some of India's biggest stars.

Star-studded cast and cameos

Alongside Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, the film features Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati and Mohanlal as Kirāta. Rumours suggest Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith might also make cameo appearances, though no official confirmation has been made.

Budget, production, and release

With a budget of ₹150 crore ($17.2 million), Kannappa is written by Vishnu Manchu, with cinematography by Sheldon Chau and music composed by Stephen Devassy. Filming began on 25 September 2023 in New Zealand and wrapped up in May 2024 in Hyderabad.

The supporting cast

The film follows Kannappa, played by Vishnu Manchu, a tribal hunter who becomes a devotee of Shiva. The supporting cast includes Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Yogi Babu, Devaraj, and Siva Balaji.

Kannappa will be released in all major Indian languages and is set to hit theatres worldwide on 25 April 2025.

