James Gunn recently unveiled the first look at Lanterns, the upcoming DCU series that will introduce the iconic Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) to the DC Cinematic Universe.

Kyle Chandler is Hal Jordan. Aaron Pierre is John Stewart. #Lanterns, the new HBO Original Series from DC Studios, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1Tz30Xm8f0 — Max (@StreamOnMax) February 27, 2025

A long-awaited project

The series has been in development since 2019 and was initially part of the now-cancelled DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It faced multiple delays before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios in 2022, giving the project a new direction.

A fresh take on the Green Lantern

In a recent interview with WBD, showrunner Chris Mundy shared insights into the upcoming series, stating "From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama – rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world-building – that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion. The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material."

The Green Lantern Corps

In the comics, the Green Lanterns are members of the Green Lantern Corps, an intergalactic law enforcement agency. Each Lantern wields a power ring that grants them extraordinary abilities, fuelled by the wearer’s willpower.

The series will be a detective story set on Earth, where veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and his new recruit John Stewart are assigned to investigate a murder, leading them into a deeper mystery.

Currently filming in Los Angeles, the series is expected to wrap up production in July. The cast includes Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and Ulrich Thomsen.

Lanterns is set to premiere on Max in early 2026.

