Barely a day after reports surfaced that Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were getting divorced, their lawyer clarified that while Ahuja had filed for divorce six months ago, the couple has since resolved their differences.

Rumours of separation addressed

Speculation about the couple’s relationship had been circulating for years, with Sunita implying in a video interview that she and Govinda were no longer living together. However, she quickly clarified that their separate residences were due to Govinda’s political commitments.

Addressing the rumours, she explained, "Alag alag rehte hain" (We live separately). "Alag alag rehte hain matlab jab unhone politics join kiya tha, tab meri beti jawan ho rahi thi, toh saare karyakarta ghar pe aate the. Toh ab jawan beti hai, hum hain, hum shorts pehen ke ghar pe ghoomte hain, toh isliye humne samne office liya tha."

("We live separately, meaning that when he joined politics, my daughter was growing up, and party workers would frequently visit our home. Since we had a daughter and I would be in casual clothes at home, we decided to take an office space right across from our apartment.")

A strong marriage despite speculation

Towards the end of the video, Sunita firmly dismissed any possibility of separation, stating "Mujhe aur Govinda ko iss duniya mein agar koi alag kar de, kisi ka maayi ka laal, toh saamne aa jaye."

("If anyone in this world dares to separate me and Govinda, they are welcome to try.")

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987 and share two children—a son, Yashvardhan, and a daughter, Tina.

