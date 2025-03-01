The teaser for Ajith's upcoming action-comedy Good Bad Ugly is out, promising a fun and wild ride for fans. The biggest highlight of the teaser is a quick glimpse of a de-aged Ajith, which has sparked excitement among audiences.

Advertisment

The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, known for Trisha Illana Nayanthara and Mark Antony. This marks his first collaboration with Ajith.

Feeling very emotional. thank you for this opportunity sir. This is For my Sir , my own KING . I love you from the bottom of my heart and soul. Here is the teaser of #GoodBadUgly https://t.co/j5uyy6RA9c #AjithKumar sir @MythriOfficial @SureshChandraa sir @gvprakash sir… — Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) February 28, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Leaked: Plot details emerge for Ryan Gosling's Star Wars movie with Shawn Levy

The crew

Co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, Good Bad Ugly began production in May 2024 in Hyderabad and wrapped in December. The film's music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography handled by Abinadhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Advertisment

Also Read: Razzie Awards 2025: Madame Web 'wins' Worst Picture, Francis Ford Coppola 'wins' Worst Director

Netizen reactions

Fans can’t seem to get enough of the teaser, which has already crossed 22 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

#GoodBadUglyTeaser surpassed #Master Teaser’s 24hr views just within 16hrs ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🔥🔥💥💥👑👑



GBU 16hrs views 19.5M

Master 24hrs views 19.3M



Ultimate ⭐️ rudhra Thandavam 🔥❤️‍🔥🧨💥👑



This is how you use the stardom of the chief #AjithKumar #Thala #GoodBadUgly — Sarvajit Krishna Mohan (@SarvajitKM) March 1, 2025

De aged Thala was not on my bingo for 2025 https://t.co/8EGnZSFjDi pic.twitter.com/Ml6JLgQsxb — Karthikeyan (@CyberTweetsMVP) February 28, 2025

Also Read: Lanterns showrunner shares details on the upcoming DCU series

Star-studded cast

The film features an ensemble supporting cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and B. S. Avinash.

With a reported budget of ₹270 crore (US$31 million), Good Bad Ugly is one of the most expensive Tamil films ever made, with Ajith reportedly receiving ₹165 crore (US$19 million) as his fee.

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 10 April 2025.

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja sets the record straight says she and Govinda don’t live separately