Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai gracefully handles red carpet mishap after Helen Mirren steps on her cape|Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan handled an unexpected red carpet moment with her trademark poise at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. While walking the red carpet in a striking black gown with a long cape, her outfit was accidentally stepped on by fellow actress Helen Mirren. The two were posing for photos alongside Cara Delevingne when the incident happened.

A warm smile and a graceful recovery

Despite the mishap, Aishwarya smiled calmly and adjusted her cape effortlessly before returning to her pose. A video capturing the moment shows Helen Mirren apologising once she realised what had happened, while Aishwarya’s composed reaction drew a lot of praise online.

A striking look on day one

On May 21, Aishwarya made her first Cannes 2025 appearance in a traditional saree, complete with vermilion (sindoor) on her forehead. Her gown, titled Heiress of a Clam, was designed by Gaurav Gupta and received widespread appreciation.

Online, people praised the actress's effortless elegance and remarked how she has always turned heads with her appearances at Cannes.

Twinning with daughter Aaradhya

Earlier that day, Aishwarya was seen leaving her hotel with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Dressed for a screening, the duo were twinning in black outfits. Viral clips show Aaradhya helping her mother through a bustling crowd of paparazzi, which got a lot of love and praise from netizens.

Cannes 2025 highlights

The Cannes Film Festival takes place every year in France and is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious film events in the world. This year, the opening and closing ceremonies are hosted by actor Laurent Lafitte, and both Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington were given Honorary Palme d'Ors.

This year's festival started on May 13th and will conclude on the 24th. This year twenty-two films including Case 137, Eddington and The Phoenician Scheme are competing for the coveted Palme d'Or.