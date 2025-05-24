Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt stuns in bejewelled mesh gown and bold headpiece

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her much-anticipated debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. On her first day, she sported a chic brown skirt and later made waves in a stunning silver, bejewelled gown paired with a dramatic blue gemstone headpiece. She posed on the red carpet as one of the brand ambassadors for L’Oréal Paris.

Joined by global L’Oréal ambassadors

She was joined by fellow ambassadors Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Simone Ashley, Jane Fonda, Elle Fanning, Iris Berben, and Isabella Ferreira.

Elegant look with minimal makeup

Alia completed her look with a matching blue statement ring and earrings. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, and she kept her makeup minimal to enhance her natural beauty.

With this appearance, Alia joins the list of Indian celebrities who graced the Cannes red carpet this year, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Urvashi Rautela.

Cannes 2025 highlights

The Cannes Film Festival takes place every year in France and is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious film events in the world. This year, the opening and closing ceremonies are hosted by actor Laurent Lafitte, and both Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington were given Honorary Palme d'Ors.

This year's festival started on May 13th and will conclude on the 24th. This year twenty-two films including Case 137, Eddington and The Phoenician Scheme are competing for the coveted Palme d'Or.