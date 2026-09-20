US President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. This gives him the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries, including India and China, that continue buying Russian oil and gas.

The law “authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran,” the White House said in a statement.

Russian officials, financial institutions, defence-related networks and the country's so-called “shadow fleet” of vessels used to transport energy while circumventing Western restrictions are the targets of the legislation.

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How is India going to be impacted?

India, the world's third-largest oil importer and among the biggest buyers of Russian crude, so Trump's decision could have an impact on oil prices in India.

Cutting Russian ​oil imports to avoid potential new US tariffs could increase fuel prices in India. Maintaining such purchases could cripple Indian exports to ‌its largest market.

The measure could damage bilateral relations and disrupt global energy markets, as India has vowed to keep buying crude from ​diversified sources to "ensure energy security for its 1.4 billion people".

US and India have already witnessed a year of repeated disputes over trade and tariffs under President Donald ⁠Trump.

Prior to the Russia-Ukraine war India's import of crude oil from Russia was a mere 15 per cent, while 55 per cent w as from the Gulf countries. Post was it has increased substantially, while the Gulf's share has fallen below 30%.

According to Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) estimates China accounted for around half of Russia's crude exports, followed by India at 37%, Turkey at 5% and the European Union at 5% between December 2022 and August 2026.